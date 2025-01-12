Ukrainian troops repel 22 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation in the frontline

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Kyiv  •  UNN

There were 75 combat engagements in the frontline, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovske and Toretske sectors. The enemy made 33 attempts to attack in the Pokrovsk sector, of which 22 attacks were repelled.

Since the beginning of Sunday, January 12, 75 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The occupants were most active in storming the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske and Toretske sectors. In return, the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

Near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv sector , the enemy has tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders twice since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted six assault attacks near Petropavlivka and Pishchane. Three engagements ended, three more are still ongoing.

In the Liman direction, the invading army attacked seven times near the settlements of Kopanky, Shyikivka, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny and Zarichne. Three enemy attacks remained unfinished.

Russians can already strike at border communities in Dnipropetrovska oblast: what is known12.01.25, 16:10 • 41171 view

The defense forces repelled eight Russian attacks near Bila Hora, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector . Four enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked nine times near the localities of Toretsk, Bila Hora and Shcherbynivka. The fighting continues.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 33 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novovasylivka, Sribne, Petropavlivka, Shevchenko, Dachne and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and have repelled 22 attacks, 11 firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Occupants in Toretsk disguise themselves as civilians: how they are exposed12.01.25, 15:27 • 34819 views

In Novopavlivka sector, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops near Kostiantynopil once. The enemy dropped three unmanned aerial vehicles on Novopil.

In the Orikhivske, Huliaypillia and Prydniprovskyi sectors, the enemy did not conduct any active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled two attacks by Russian invaders over the past day, and three more attacks are ongoing. The enemy made over 220 attacks and launched four air strikes.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

