The enemy already has the ability to strike with guided aerial bombs and artillery at the border communities of Dnipropetrovs'k region from the territory of Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, according to UNN.

Details

According to Likashuk, according to confirmed data from Deep State, the distance from the front line to the borders of Dnipropetrovs'k region has decreased to less than 7 km (from the temporarily occupied village of Solone, Donetsk region)

Therefore, such communities are in the zone of increased danger:

- Velykomykhailivska;

- Malomikhailovskaya;

- Novopavlovsk;

- Mezhivska;

- Pokrovskaya;

- Petropavlovskaya;

- Vasylkivska.

The danger covers not only the eastern part of Synelnyk district, but also neighboring territories, including the border of Pavlohrad district from the Pokrovsk direction.

It is important for residents of these communities to respond to air raid alarms and strictly follow safety rules.

