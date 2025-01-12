Russians can already strike at border communities in Dnipropetrovska oblast: what is known

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 33847 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143323 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125101 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132884 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132728 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168795 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110248 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162351 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 86220 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127831 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126439 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 83278 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 97953 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168786 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190189 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179465 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126444 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127834 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142110 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133816 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151072 views
Russians can already strike at border communities in Dnipropetrovska oblast: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41171 views

The distance from the front line to the borders of Dnipropetrovska oblast has been reduced to less than 7 km. The enemy can strike with guided aerial bombs and artillery at border communities from the territory of Donetsk region.

The enemy already has the ability to strike with guided aerial bombs and artillery at the border communities of Dnipropetrovs'k region from the territory of Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, according to UNN.

Details

According to Likashuk, according to confirmed data from Deep State, the distance from the front line to the borders of Dnipropetrovs'k region has decreased to less than 7 km (from the temporarily occupied village of Solone, Donetsk region)

Therefore, such communities are in the zone of increased danger:

- Velykomykhailivska;

- Malomikhailovskaya;

- Novopavlovsk;

- Mezhivska;

- Pokrovskaya;

- Petropavlovskaya;

- Vasylkivska.

The danger covers not only the eastern part of Synelnyk district, but also neighboring territories, including the border of Pavlohrad district from the Pokrovsk direction.

It is important for residents of these communities to respond to air raid alarms and strictly follow safety rules.

Occupants launched 29 attacks in Sumy region: which communities suffered the most12.01.25, 03:37 • 31208 views

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
donetskDonetsk

