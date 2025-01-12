Occupants launched 29 attacks in Sumy region: which communities suffered the most

Sumy region was again shelled by the occupiers. During the day on January 11, 2025, the enemy carried out 29 attacks on border areas and settlements, causing 57 explosions in several communities in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska and Shalyhinska communities were the most affected. The enemy used a variety of weapons, including artillery, mortars, tanks, FPV drones and UAVs to drop ammunition.

Several attacks took place in Velykopysarivska community, including mortar attacks, drone munitions drops, and artillery strikes, which caused 18 explosions. Krasnopilska community also suffered significant attacks - the enemy used FPV drones, mortars and drones, which caused 17 explosions.

The Esman community came under fire from tanks and drones, with 13 explosions recorded. In Bilopilska community, mortar attacks and drone ammunition drops were recorded, which caused 7 explosions. Shalyhyne community was hit by an FPV drone and a UAV.

Russians attack Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region with drones: two wounded