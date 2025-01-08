Russians attack Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region with drones: two wounded

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 53456 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148399 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127954 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135532 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134345 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171675 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110769 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164496 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104478 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113964 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131166 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129987 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 39921 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100201 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102444 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148399 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171675 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164496 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192225 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181425 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129987 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131166 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143054 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134662 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151837 views
Russians attack Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region with drones: two wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18976 views

Russian troops attacked the border town of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region using FPV drones. The attack wounded two local residents and damaged a service station.

Russian troops today attacked the border of Sumy region with FPV drones, there are wounded, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 8, around 12:30, the occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of the town of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, according to preliminary data, with FPV drones.

As a result, a 52-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were injured. A local service station and a vehicle were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

According to the Sumy RMA, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Seven explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska and Shostkinska communities were shelled. In Shostka community, the enemy reportedly dropped an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion). The shelling injured 1 civilian and damaged a private house.

Julia Shramko

War
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

