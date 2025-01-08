Russians attack Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region with drones: two wounded

Russian troops today attacked the border of Sumy region with FPV drones, there are wounded, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 8, around 12:30, the occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of the town of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, according to preliminary data, with FPV drones.

As a result, a 52-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were injured. A local service station and a vehicle were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

According to the Sumy RMA, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Seven explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska and Shostkinska communities were shelled. In Shostka community, the enemy reportedly dropped an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion). The shelling injured 1 civilian and damaged a private house.