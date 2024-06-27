Famous American actor Bill Cobbs died on June 25 at the age of 91. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Washington Post.

Details

Bill Cobbs died at his home in the Inland Empire neighborhood east of Los Angeles, his publicist Chuck I. Jones said. The cause of death was not named.

A native of Cleveland, Cobbs starred in such films as Hudsaker's power of attorney (1994), The Bodyguard (1992), and night at the museum (2006). He first appeared on the big screen in the 1974 film "The capture of Pelam, one two three" and later played about 200 film and TV roles. The lion's share of them occurred between 50 and 70 years.

The actor starred in such TV shows as "The Sopranos", "The West Wing", "Sesame Street" and "good times". He was Whitney Houston's manager in The Bodyguard, a mystical Guardian in the Coen brothers 'Gadsacker proxy, and a doctor in John sales' sunny state (2002). He also played a coach in the film Air Bud (1997), a security guard in night at the museum, and a father in the television series The Gregory Hines show from 1997 to 1999.

Veda notes that Cobbs has rarely received major roles that attract attention and bring Awards. Instead, he was a familiar and memorable person who left an impression on the audience. In 2020, he won the Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding performance in a daytime program for the TV series Dino Dana.

