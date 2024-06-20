The famous Canadian actor Donald Sutherland died. Who was 88 years old

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3048 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93352 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105692 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121600 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190266 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234361 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143779 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369359 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181822 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149660 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66744 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74152 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101688 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87714 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31972 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 93352 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87832 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105692 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101800 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121600 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1870 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5106 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12054 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13662 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17602 views
The famous Canadian actor Donald Sutherland died. Who was 88 years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23449 views

Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in films such as "The Hunger Games" and "pride and prejudice," has died at the age of 88, his son said.

The famous Canadian actor Donald Sutherland died. Who was 88 years old

Famous Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has died at the age of 89. This was announced on Twitter by the actor's son Kiefer, reports UNN.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally consider it one of the most important factors in the history of cinema. I've never been afraid of a role, good, bad, or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and no one can ever ask for more. A well-lived life, " Kiefer said.

Add

Donald Sutherland is also known for his role as Coriolanus Snow in the Hunger Games franchise. Also among the famous films where he played are "pride and Prejudice", "The Twentieth Century".

In 2018, Donald Sutherland won an Oscar for Outstanding Service in cinematography. Sutherland is also an Emmy Award winner (1995) and a Golden Globe Award winner (1996, 2003).

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
Poland