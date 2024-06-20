The famous Canadian actor Donald Sutherland died. Who was 88 years old

Famous Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has died at the age of 89. This was announced on Twitter by the actor's son Kiefer, reports UNN.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally consider it one of the most important factors in the history of cinema. I've never been afraid of a role, good, bad, or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and no one can ever ask for more. A well-lived life, " Kiefer said.

Donald Sutherland is also known for his role as Coriolanus Snow in the Hunger Games franchise. Also among the famous films where he played are "pride and Prejudice", "The Twentieth Century".

In 2018, Donald Sutherland won an Oscar for Outstanding Service in cinematography. Sutherland is also an Emmy Award winner (1995) and a Golden Globe Award winner (1996, 2003).