$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
03:19 PM • 2644 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 4582 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 4492 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 15512 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 18288 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 24293 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
January 28, 09:51 AM • 28687 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 27478 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 25316 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 28133 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The Accounting Chamber stated that ARMA has not yet taken over the management of all seized assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

ARMA conducted an inventory of court rulings on asset transfers but did not take all assets under management. The Accounting Chamber identified shortcomings and provided recommendations, some of which have not been implemented.

The Accounting Chamber stated that ARMA has not yet taken over the management of all seized assets

The National Agency of Ukraine for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA) has conducted a full inventory of court rulings on the transfer of assets to its management, but has not yet taken all these assets under management, UNN reports with reference to the Accounting Chamber.

Details

The Accounting Chamber reported on the results of monitoring the implementation of recommendations, provided based on the results of the audit of compliance with the use of state budget funds and asset management by ARMA. 

As stated in the report, auditors found a number of shortcomings that hinder effective management of seized assets and their preservation: in particular, failure to register certain assets, as well as failure to reflect a number of assets in ARMA's accounting records.

To eliminate these shortcomings, the Accounting Chamber provided the Agency with a number of recommendations. In response, ARMA informed, in particular, about:

- updating the Regulations on the Unified State Register of Seized Assets;

- defining performance indicators of ARMA's activities, in particular regarding the effectiveness of asset management;

- preparing draft acts of the Government regarding: the methodology for determining the possibility of asset management; the procedure for selecting managers of simple assets and complex assets, and the procedure for monitoring the effectiveness of asset management.

At the same time, five recommendations of ARMA were not implemented within the specified period:

- regarding ensuring the full acceptance of assets under management, provided for by court decisions, and their subsequent effective management;

- regarding the regulation of ARMA's interaction with prosecutor's offices and pre-trial investigation bodies;

- regarding the improvement of the procedure for monitoring the effectiveness of asset management and the establishment of clear and transparent criteria for evaluating the effectiveness of asset management and preserving their economic value;

- regarding the refinement of the Unified State Register of Assets and the implementation of the software product "ARMA Asset Management System" to automate asset accounting;

- and regarding ARMA's access to the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has also not yet implemented four recommendations of the Accounting Chamber based on this audit, the Accounting Chamber added.

ARMA's activities will be coordinated by the Prime Minister: the government has made a decision

It should be recalled that last year, in implementation of recommendations, provided by the Accounting Chamber, Law of Ukraine No. 4503-IX was adopted, which initiated the reboot of the Agency, strengthening its institutional capacity and comprehensive changes in approaches to managing seized assets. Also, at the legislative level, the stage of asset management planning was introduced before their transfer to the manager.

In total, out of 16 recommendations provided, 7 have been implemented, and 9 are in the process of implementation. The Accounting Chamber continues to monitor the implementation of recommendations and will further inform the public about the status of their implementation.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ukraine