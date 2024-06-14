The 24th recruiting center of the Ukrainian army was opened in Ivano-Frankivsk

A new recruitment center for the Ukrainian army has opened in Ivano-Frankivsk at the city's Administrative Services Center at 9 Nezalezhnosti Street. It became the 24th center in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

"The 24th recruitment center of the Ukrainian army in Ukraine has opened in Ivano-Frankivsk at 9 Nezalezhnosti Street. Here, citizens can get all the necessary information on how to join the Ukrainian Defense Forces and recruit," the statement said.

The center was opened on the basis of the city's Administrative Services Center.

Oleksiy Bezhevets, the Defense Ministry's recruiting commissioner, said that the center provides information and consulting services, helps candidates find suitable vacancies and contact military units.

"This is about service, about information and consulting services for people. This is done not only for the state, but for every person. Both men and women can come here, talk, ask questions about the army, the Defense Forces, including border guards, national guards and other combat units. Our recruiters explain what vacancies are available, how to get into a particular unit, and put people in touch with the unit," said Bezhevets.

Consultations are also available by calling 099 019 93 43.

Each region of Ukraine will have at least one recruitment center for the Ukrainian army, with the possibility of creating additional centers depending on demographic factors and cooperation with local authorities.