Exclusive
09:44 AM • 4014 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 23273 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 35966 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 65994 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 55237 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 55075 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 97575 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36400 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41499 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 67785 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
07:13 AM • 23289 views
The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for quantum tunneling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis. They were recognized for the discovery of macroscopic quantum-mechanical tunneling and energy quantization in an electrical circuit.

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for quantum tunneling

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis "for the discovery of macroscopic quantum-mechanical tunneling and energy quantization in an electrical circuit," the Nobel Committee announced on October 7, UNN reports.

Details

"The Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 is awarded for experiments demonstrating the possibility of observing quantum tunneling at macroscopic scales involving multiple particles," the statement reads.

John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis, recipients of this year's Nobel Prize in Physics, conducted an experiment using a superconducting electrical circuit, the committee noted.

The size of the microchip containing this circuit was about a centimeter. Previously, tunneling and energy quantization were studied in systems consisting of only a few particles; here, these phenomena were found in a quantum-mechanical system with billions of Cooper pairs filling the entire superconductor on the microchip. Thus, the experiment transferred quantum-mechanical effects from the microscopic to the macroscopic scale, the committee indicated.

Reportedly, this year's physics laureates' experiments on a chip demonstrated quantum physics in action.

"Transistors in computer microchips are one example of established quantum technology that surrounds us. The Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 has opened up possibilities for the development of the next generation of quantum technologies, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors," the statement said.

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2025 awarded for discoveries that could stimulate the development of cancer treatments

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Electricity