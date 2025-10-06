$41.230.05
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 7814 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM • 13698 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 33737 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 23177 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 32495 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 61561 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75120 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90046 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 166998 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded for discoveries that could stimulate the development of cancer treatments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi were awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Their discoveries concern peripheral immune tolerance and the control of the immune system's function.

Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded for discoveries that could stimulate the development of cancer treatments

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 has been awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi "for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance," the Nobel Committee announced on October 6, UNN reports.

Details

"Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 for their groundbreaking discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance, which prevents the immune system from harming the body," the statement reads.

According to the report, the 2025 Nobel laureates in medicine found out how the immune system's work is controlled. Specifically, they identified the immune system's defenders – regulatory T-cells, which prevent immune cells from attacking our own body.

"The discoveries of the 2025 Nobel laureates initiated the development of peripheral tolerance, stimulating the development of treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. This can also lead to more successful transplantation. Some of these treatments are currently undergoing clinical trials," the statement says.

Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule

Recall

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2024. The award was given for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the World