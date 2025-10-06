Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded for discoveries that could stimulate the development of cancer treatments

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 has been awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi "for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance," the Nobel Committee announced on October 6, UNN reports.

Details

"Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 for their groundbreaking discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance, which prevents the immune system from harming the body," the statement reads.

According to the report, the 2025 Nobel laureates in medicine found out how the immune system's work is controlled. Specifically, they identified the immune system's defenders – regulatory T-cells, which prevent immune cells from attacking our own body.

"The discoveries of the 2025 Nobel laureates initiated the development of peripheral tolerance, stimulating the development of treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. This can also lead to more successful transplantation. Some of these treatments are currently undergoing clinical trials," the statement says.

Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule

Recall

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2024. The award was given for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.