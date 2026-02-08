$43.140.00
Thailand Elections: PM Anutin's Party Wins Amid Calls for Stability

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The ruling Bhumjaithai party, led by Anutin Charnvirakul, secured approximately 191-194 seats in Thailand's House of Representatives. The Prime Minister promises policy continuity and avoidance of radical legislative changes.

Thailand Elections: PM Anutin's Party Wins Amid Calls for Stability
Photo: Bloomberg

Early parliamentary elections were held in Thailand on Sunday, the results of which were a triumph for the incumbent Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Bhumjaithai party. According to preliminary counts, the ruling force received about 191-194 seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives, which is almost three times its previous result. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Anutin Charnvirakul's election campaign was based on nationalist rhetoric and an uncompromising defense of the monarchy. On the eve of the vote, the prime minister was granted an audience with King Maha Vajiralongkorn, which analysts interpreted as a symbolic sign of approval from the palace. Unlike previous years, when progressive reformers usually won, this time Thais preferred a "middle-ground party" that promises continuity of policy and avoidance of radical changes in the lèse-majesté law.

Conflict between Thailand and Cambodia: the ceasefire on the border between the two countries remains fragile30.01.26, 09:48 • 4601 view

Despite the royalists' victory, a referendum was held concurrently with the elections, in which about 65% of citizens supported the idea of creating a new Constitution instead of the current one, developed by the military in 2017. Anutin has already stated that he supports rewriting the basic law, but his administration will guarantee the inviolability of sections concerning the monarch's status.

Coalition formation and economic challenges

To form a government, Anutin will need the support of partners to achieve a majority of 251 votes. The most likely allies are the Klatham party (56-59 seats) and, possibly, the populist Pheu Thai (74-77 seats), associated with the Shinawatra family.

Thailand and Cambodia cement truce after China-brokered talks29.12.25, 14:50 • 4200 views

The main task of the new cabinet will be to revive the economy, which has shown low growth rates of 1% per annum since 2020. Investors expect Anutin to strengthen the country's competitiveness and solve the problems of an aging population.

The prime minister's program already includes large-scale payments and an initiative to hire 100,000 caregivers, which should be part of a strategy to stimulate domestic consumption.

Ahead of Thai elections, ruling party promises to end conflict with Cambodia17.01.26, 08:27 • 6010 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Bloomberg L.P.
Thailand