January 17, 12:18 AM • 6250 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 15532 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 19133 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 25016 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 21282 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 37535 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 32900 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28334 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26139 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25527 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Ahead of Thai elections, ruling party promises to end conflict with Cambodia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Thailand's ruling Bhumjaithai party promises to resolve the territorial dispute with Cambodia before the 2026 elections. The government will focus on restoring security and economic ties.

Ahead of Thai elections, ruling party promises to end conflict with Cambodia
Sihasak Phuangketkeow

Ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2026, the ruling conservative Bhumjaithai party presented its strategy for resolving the long-standing territorial dispute with Cambodia. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated that if they win, the government will focus on restoring security and economic ties. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

After a series of fierce border clashes that claimed the lives of over 100 people last year, incumbent Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul strengthened his position as a "defender of the nation." However, the party is now seeking to shift from hostilities to diplomacy to open borders for trade and combat cross-border fraud.

Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire06.01.26, 07:19 • 41720 views

We are determined to protect our sovereignty, our territorial integrity. I hope that we can soon put the conflict behind us, build trust, and move forward in our relationship. But this is still a very delicate period when we must avoid any provocations.

- said Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Political confrontation

The election campaign is taking place in a tense atmosphere. Cambodian authorities openly called on Thais to vote for opposition forces, which Sihasak called interference in internal affairs. At the same time, the popularity of the Bhumjaithai party is growing precisely due to its tough stance on border protection, which resonates with residents of the northeastern provinces.

Thailand and Cambodia cement truce after China-brokered talks29.12.25, 14:50 • 4143 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Cambodia
Bloomberg L.P.
Thailand