Ahead of Thai elections, ruling party promises to end conflict with Cambodia

Ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2026, the ruling conservative Bhumjaithai party presented its strategy for resolving the long-standing territorial dispute with Cambodia. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated that if they win, the government will focus on restoring security and economic ties. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

After a series of fierce border clashes that claimed the lives of over 100 people last year, incumbent Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul strengthened his position as a "defender of the nation." However, the party is now seeking to shift from hostilities to diplomacy to open borders for trade and combat cross-border fraud.

We are determined to protect our sovereignty, our territorial integrity. I hope that we can soon put the conflict behind us, build trust, and move forward in our relationship. But this is still a very delicate period when we must avoid any provocations. - said Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Political confrontation

The election campaign is taking place in a tense atmosphere. Cambodian authorities openly called on Thais to vote for opposition forces, which Sihasak called interference in internal affairs. At the same time, the popularity of the Bhumjaithai party is growing precisely due to its tough stance on border protection, which resonates with residents of the northeastern provinces.

