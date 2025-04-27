$41.690.00
Tesla raises prices in Canada by 21% due to the introduction of duties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Tesla has increased prices in Canada by 21% due to the introduction of a 25% duty on car imports from the USA. The company urges to buy cars imported before the introduction of duties.

Tesla raises prices in Canada by 21% due to the introduction of duties

Tesla is raising prices in Canada by $30,000, or 21%, and urging customers to buy cars imported before tariffs were introduced. The price increase occurred after the Canadian government introduced a 25% tariff on car imports from the United States of America. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg, DriveTeslaCanada.

Details

According to the publication, on Saturday, April 26, a banner appeared on the website of the Canadian electric car manufacturer with the following text: "Explore stocks at pre-tariff prices while they last."

After President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods last month, including 25% on vehicle content manufactured outside the United States under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact, Canada announced retaliatory import tariffs. These in-kind taxes are designed to reflect U.S. tariffs

- Bloomberg writes.

Thus, according to DriveTeslaCanada, the Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive now costs $79,990, which is $10,000 more than the $68,990 it cost before tariffs were introduced. Meanwhile, the Performance option rises to $89,990, compared to $79,990 earlier.

It is noted that Tesla's strategy in Canada now looks twofold: to pass on most of the additional tariff costs to consumers and to promote the sale of old inventories that were imported before the tariff was introduced. For customers, this means that cars in stock offer significant savings compared to factory orders.

Recall

Tesla can easily adapt to the new 25% tariffs on cars, as the company is less dependent on foreign components. Tesla shares rose when other automakers' shares fell.

Vandalism against Tesla has erupted in Canada22.03.25, 13:51 • 93780 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
Tesla, Inc.
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
