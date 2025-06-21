$41.690.00
Tesla Prepares for Robotaxi Launch: Details Revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

Tesla is launching its Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, with a 'safety monitor' in the front seat, Electrek reports. The service, which will operate from 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM, will not operate in 'adverse weather conditions'.

Tesla Prepares for Robotaxi Launch: Details Revealed

Tesla has released details about the planned launch of its Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, this weekend. A 'safety monitor' will be in the front seat of such a taxi, reported the specialized publication Electrek, writes UNN.

Details

Robotaxi is a geofenced and tele-operated ride-sharing service, operated by a small internal fleet, which is entirely different from Tesla's long-promised autonomous driving in unsupervised vehicles through its Full Self-Driving program.

In addition, there are reports of limited Tesla tests in Austin, which, according to CEO Elon Musk, were "driverless." However, all test vehicles were observed with Tesla employees in the front passenger seats with access to buttons to stop the vehicle.

For comparison, Waymo tested its vehicles for 6 months with a safety driver in the car and 6 months without a safety driver in Austin before launching its commercial service earlier this year.

Now Tesla has sent invitations to some well-known pro-Tesla influencers, mainly on Musk's social media platform X, to attend the launch of the Robotaxi service this weekend.

The invitations confirm the extraordinary limitations of the service, the most important of which is the presence of a "safety monitor" in the passenger seat.

The Tesla Robotaxi service will be launched under constant supervision of Tesla employees in the front seat. It is limited from 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM and does not operate in "adverse weather."

Supplement

Texas lawmakers called on Tesla to postpone the launch of Robotaxi in Austin until September due to a new autonomous driving law. They are asking the company to provide evidence of compliance with the law if the launch occurs this month.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

TechnologiesAuto
Tesla, Inc.
Austin, Texas
Texas
Elon Musk
Tesla
