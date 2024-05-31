ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Tesla is preparing conditions for the launch of its FSD software in China

Tesla is preparing conditions for the launch of its FSD software in China

Kyiv

Tesla has initiated procedures in China to register its "full autonomous driving" (FSD) software, which will allow it to be tested on public roads before being rolled out to customers.

Tesla is preparing to register its "full self-driving" software in China. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Tesla has initiated procedures at the Chinese Ministry of industry and information technology to register its advanced driver assistance software called "Full Self-Driving" (FSD).

Successful registration of the software with the Ministry of industry and Information Technology of China will open the way for Tesla to conduct internal testing of the Full Self-Driving system (FSD). This will allow employees to test updates on public roads in China before rolling out models to their customers.

Thus, Tesla will join at least 10 automakers and suppliers, including Huawei (HWT.UL) and Xpeng 9868.HK), - we are talking about the opening of so-called second-level autonomous driving capabilities in China.

Tesla is offering its car owners access to FSD for a one-time fee of 64,000 yuan (about 8 8,828.32). The service may also be offered in the future for a monthly fee of about 9 98.

Help

Tesla's artificial intelligence model for autonomous driving, known as the end-to-end neural network, is a departure from the rule-based algorithms that were used to train self-driving systems. Some see this model as a way to create self-driving cars that learn faster and make more human decisions on the road.

Tesla's competitors can develop the algorithms needed to compete with its FSD approach.

According to Yin Chengliang, a professor at the Institute of intelligent vehicles at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Musk's competitors will not easily catch up with the American company in terms of data volume and computing power development needs.

