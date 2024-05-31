Tesla is preparing conditions for the launch of its FSD software in China

Tesla is preparing to register its "full self-driving" software in China. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Tesla has initiated procedures at the Chinese Ministry of industry and information technology to register its advanced driver assistance software called "Full Self-Driving" (FSD).

Successful registration of the software with the Ministry of industry and Information Technology of China will open the way for Tesla to conduct internal testing of the Full Self-Driving system (FSD). This will allow employees to test updates on public roads in China before rolling out models to their customers.

Thus, Tesla will join at least 10 automakers and suppliers, including Huawei (HWT.UL) and Xpeng 9868.HK), - we are talking about the opening of so-called second-level autonomous driving capabilities in China.

Tesla is offering its car owners access to FSD for a one-time fee of 64,000 yuan (about 8 8,828.32). The service may also be offered in the future for a monthly fee of about 9 98.

Electric car manufacturers cut prices amid fierce competition: Tesla shares fall by 3%

Help

Tesla's artificial intelligence model for autonomous driving, known as the end-to-end neural network, is a departure from the rule-based algorithms that were used to train self-driving systems. Some see this model as a way to create self-driving cars that learn faster and make more human decisions on the road.

Musk's trip to China paid off by overcoming key obstacles to Tesla's self-driving - Bloomberg

Tesla's competitors can develop the algorithms needed to compete with its FSD approach.

According to Yin Chengliang, a professor at the Institute of intelligent vehicles at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Musk's competitors will not easily catch up with the American company in terms of data volume and computing power development needs.

China won't join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine - Reuters