Tesla invests $2 billion in xAI startup despite shareholder opposition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Tesla is investing $2 billion in Elon Musk's AI startup xAI, despite a failed shareholder vote. This will allow the integration of neural networks into physical products and accelerate the development of robotaxis.

Tesla invests $2 billion in xAI startup despite shareholder opposition

Tesla announced a massive capital injection into xAI, Elon Musk's AI startup, which came as a surprise to the market after a failed shareholder vote in November. The deal involves the acquisition of preferred shares and the signing of a framework agreement that will allow the automaker to integrate advanced neural networks into its physical products. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The decision to invest $2 billion underscores a shift in Tesla's priorities: amidst a 16% drop in EV sales in the fourth quarter, the company is betting on autonomy and Optimus robots. The use of xAI technologies is expected to accelerate the development of robotaxis, which are planned to be launched in Las Vegas, Miami, and Phoenix in the first half of 2026. Although shareholders previously did not officially approve this step, Tesla's management decided to act, as they consider AI a key factor for the brand's future survival.

Financial performance and market reaction

Despite an overall decline in annual revenue for the first time in the company's history, Tesla reported earnings of 50 cents per share, exceeding analysts' expectations. This helped the stock rise 3% in extended trading. The positive momentum was driven by the success of the Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription model, whose user base grew by 40%, reaching 1.1 million people.

Nvidia and Tesla have chosen different strategies to achieve autonomous driving11.01.26, 01:02 • 4071 view

Investors perceived the news of the alliance with xAI as a signal for the active implementation of driverless autonomous technologies, which have already begun testing in Austin. However, skeptics point to the risks of conflicts of interest due to Musk's role in the Trump administration and the cancellation of government subsidies, which were previously an important source of income for the automaker. 

Tesla prepares to launch FSD autopilot in Europe and China as early as February22.01.26, 23:58 • 3556 views

Stepan Haftko

