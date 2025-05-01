Tesla's Board of Directors is looking for a successor to Elon Musk - WSJ

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 61306 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 53510 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 84494 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 169169 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 202188 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 300082 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 130865 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 251558 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 174825 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 121103 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
5.6m/s
42%
750 mm
Popular news

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

April 30, 10:21 PM • 44259 views

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

April 30, 10:33 PM • 47823 views

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 43058 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 45245 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 30678 views
Publications

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 61307 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 105878 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 149188 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 182009 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 300082 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 46050 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 53169 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 44909 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 95478 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 143892 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Tesla's Board of Directors is looking for a successor to Elon Musk - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5936 views

Tesla's board of directors is actively searching for Elon Musk's successor, discussing it with him and engaging recruitment agencies. The possibility of adding an independent director to the board is also being considered.

Tesla's Board of Directors is looking for a successor to Elon Musk - WSJ

Tesla's board of directors has begun searching for a successor to Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

"About a month ago, when Tesla's stock fell and some investors were irritated by Elon Musk's focus on the White House, Tesla's board of directors seriously began searching for a successor to Musk," the report said.

Members of the board of directors, as noted with reference to people familiar with the discussions, approached several executive search firms to agree on a formal procedure for finding the next chief executive officer of Tesla.

It is reported that the Tesla board of directors met with Musk for discussion. Members of the board of directors told him that he needed to spend more time at Tesla, according to people familiar with the talks. And he had to say it publicly. Musk did not resist.

Musk is ready to leave Donald Trump's government - WP22.04.25, 10:41 • 7462 views

Meanwhile, according to people familiar with the discussions, the board of directors has narrowed its focus to a large search firm. "The current status of succession planning cannot be determined," WSJ noted. It is also unclear whether Musk, himself a member of the Tesla board of directors, was aware of these efforts, or whether his promise to spend more time at Tesla influenced succession planning. Musk did not respond to requests for comment.

It is also reported that, according to people familiar with the process, Tesla's eight-member board of directors wanted to add an independent director. Some directors, including Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, met with major investors to assure them that the company was in safe hands.

Trump's Cabinet prepares to regain control of government after Musk's departure - Reuters24.04.25, 10:02 • 3761 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk
Brent
$60.74
Bitcoin
$94,912.10
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.03
Золото
$3,243.89
Ethereum
$1,806.57