Musk is ready to leave Donald Trump's government - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

Elon Musk plans to leave his position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency in May 2025 due to fatigue from criticism and unethical attacks. He believes that his departure will not affect the work of DOGE.

Musk is ready to leave Donald Trump's government - WP

Next month, the term of Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), expires, and he is ready to leave the US government of President Donald Trump, as he is tired of "unpleasant and unethical attacks" from the political left.

This is reported by UNN with reference to WashingtonPost.

In February, Elon Musk and Donald Trump ordered all federal employees to send weekly emails listing five achievements. At the time, Musk called it an accountability measure needed to keep employees in shape. Musk and Trump warned that failure to comply would be considered resignation.

However, the publication notes that interviews with three dozen executives and employees in the government show that officials refused to comply with this order from the moment such a directive was introduced.

According to The Post, at a briefing for senior human resources officers across the government, which took place two days after Musk's directive was communicated to all federal employees, the Office of Personnel Management stated that the initiative was voluntary and non-compliance would not be considered resignation.

In addition, the briefing stated that the reports received from employees are still not being used.

There is no idea how it is used

- one of the SEC employees told The Post.

If they were planning more layoffs, they would go back and review these emails for potential layoffs and see what they are working on. This is just another piece of information about why you should fire someone

- the source noted, noting that emails could be used as an excuse to fire an employee.

Against the backdrop of Musk's statement of readiness to leave the government in May 2025, the confusion with reporting further highlighted the fact that Musk's influence in the US government continues to weaken.

The billionaire is ready to leave because he is tired of what he sees as a series of unpleasant and unethical attacks from the political left

- the publication conveys the words of its source.

The publication also states that Musk believes that his departure will not reduce the power or work of DOGE due to the fact that DOGE team members are already working in many federal agencies.  

Alona Utkina

