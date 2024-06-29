Terrorists struck 314 times in 7 localities in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day

During the day, the forces of the terrorist country struck 314 times in 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

The occupants conducted an air strike on Novoandriivka. In addition, 141 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

Eight attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. There were also 164 artillery attacks on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Robotyne and Levadne.

Local authorities received 4 reports of residential buildings being destroyed over the day. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

