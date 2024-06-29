$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 66341 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 74525 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95591 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175540 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221324 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136521 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364611 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180758 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149106 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197649 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 66369 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61187 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 74562 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76211 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95630 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9078 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13982 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35246 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37012 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Terrorists struck 314 times in 7 localities in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27478 views

Over the past 24 hours, the terrorist country's forces struck 7 localities in Zaporizhzhya region 314 times, including air strikes, shelling from drones, multiple launch rocket systems and artillery, which resulted in the destruction of residential buildings, but no civilian casualties.

Terrorists struck 314 times in 7 localities in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day

During the day, the forces of the terrorist country struck 314 times in 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

The occupants conducted an air strike on Novoandriivka. In addition, 141 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

Eight attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. There were also 164 artillery attacks on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Robotyne and Levadne.

Add

Local authorities received 4 reports of residential buildings being destroyed over the day. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia 457 times in 24 hours25.06.24, 07:50 • 25865 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Mala Tokmachka
Gulyaypole
