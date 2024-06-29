Terrorists struck 314 times in 7 localities in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, the terrorist country's forces struck 7 localities in Zaporizhzhya region 314 times, including air strikes, shelling from drones, multiple launch rocket systems and artillery, which resulted in the destruction of residential buildings, but no civilian casualties.
During the day, the forces of the terrorist country struck 314 times in 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
The occupants conducted an air strike on Novoandriivka. In addition, 141 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.
Eight attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. There were also 164 artillery attacks on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Robotyne and Levadne.
Add
Local authorities received 4 reports of residential buildings being destroyed over the day. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.
Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia 457 times in 24 hours25.06.24, 07:50 • 25865 views