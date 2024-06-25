Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia 457 times in 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupants carried out 457 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, inflicting 182 UAV strikes, 20 MLRS strikes and 255 artillery attacks on 8 settlements, destroying residential buildings but causing no civilian casualties.
During the day, Russian occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 457 times. Eight settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, 182 Russian UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.
20 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.
255 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Orikhove, Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk.
There were 9 reports of residential destruction. No civilians were injured.
