Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia 457 times in 24 hours

During the day, Russian occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 457 times. Eight settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, 182 Russian UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

20 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

255 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Orikhove, Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk.

There were 9 reports of residential destruction. No civilians were injured.

In Zaporozhye, a power engineer who was wounded during a russian missile strike the day before died