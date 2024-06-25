Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia 457 times in 24 hours

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 91899 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120501 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 189691 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 233976 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143556 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 369286 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181782 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149646 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197934 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65879 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73513 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86715 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31396 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1468 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11871 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13506 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17474 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia 457 times in 24 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25865 views

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupants carried out 457 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, inflicting 182 UAV strikes, 20 MLRS strikes and 255 artillery attacks on 8 settlements, destroying residential buildings but causing no civilian casualties.

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia 457 times in 24 hours

During the day, Russian occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 457 times. Eight settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, 182 Russian UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

20 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

255 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Orikhove, Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk.

There were 9 reports of residential destruction. No civilians were injured.

In Zaporozhye, a power engineer who was wounded during a russian missile strike the day before died23.06.24, 09:18 • 36148 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
