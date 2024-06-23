In Zaporozhye, a power engineer who was wounded during a russian missile strike the day before died

In the Zaporozhye region, a power engineer who was injured as a result of rocket fire the day before died in hospital. This was announced by the head of Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

A power engineer who was wounded the day before as a result of a russian missile strike on an energy facility in the Zaporizhia region has died in hospital Fedorov wrote.

He also said that during the day, the invaders attacked 9 settlements of the Zaporozhye region 522 times. 5 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were received.

In particular, russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Novonikolaevka, Novoivanovka, Kamenskoye.

185 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

They also carried out 28 MLRS attacks on Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka and Robotino. Another 303 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Malinovka.

Recall

Yesterday, russian troops carried out a massive combined attack on energy facilities, which caused damage to equipment. Two power engineers were hospitalized.

