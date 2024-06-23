$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

In Zaporozhye, a power engineer who was wounded during a russian missile strike the day before died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36148 views

A power engineer died in hospital after being wounded in a russian missile strike on an energy facility in Zaporizhia region.

In Zaporozhye, a power engineer who was wounded during a russian missile strike the day before died

In the Zaporozhye region, a power engineer who was injured as a result of rocket fire the day before died in hospital. This was announced by the head of Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

A power engineer who was wounded the day before as a result of a russian missile strike on an energy facility in the Zaporizhia region has died in hospital

Fedorov wrote.

He also said that during the day, the invaders attacked 9 settlements of the Zaporozhye region 522 times. 5 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were received.

In particular, russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Novonikolaevka, Novoivanovka, Kamenskoye.

185 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

They also carried out 28 MLRS attacks on Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka and Robotino. Another 303 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Malinovka.

Recall

Yesterday, russian troops carried out a massive combined attack on energy facilities, which caused damage to equipment. Two power engineers were hospitalized.

russian strikes on energy facilities: Ukrenergo clarifies details of night attack22.06.24, 07:35 • 33001 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
