russian strikes on energy facilities: Ukrenergo clarifies details of night attack

The russian army carried out the 8th massive combined strike on energy infrastructure facilities. Damaged equipment at facilities in Zaporizhia and Lviv regions. This is reported by the Ministry of energy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to updated information from Ukrenergo, today the army of terrorists carried out 8 Massive combined strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. Consequently, as a result of this attack, equipment was damaged at facilities in Zaporizhia and Lviv regions.

Emergency recovery work is currently underway.

Recall

Two power engineers were hospitalized after russian attacks on energy infrastructure in the southern and western regions of Ukraine, which led to damage to equipment.

