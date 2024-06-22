$41.340.03
russian strikes on energy facilities: Ukrenergo clarifies details of night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33001 views

The army of the invaders delivered the 8th massive blow to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, damaging equipment in the Zaporozhye and Lviv regions, emergency recovery work is underway.

russian strikes on energy facilities: Ukrenergo clarifies details of night attack

The russian army carried out the 8th massive combined strike on energy infrastructure facilities. Damaged equipment at facilities in Zaporizhia and Lviv regions. This is reported by the Ministry of energy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to updated information from Ukrenergo, today the army of terrorists carried out 8 Massive combined strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. Consequently, as a result of this attack, equipment was damaged at facilities in Zaporizhia and Lviv regions.

Emergency recovery work is currently underway.

Recall

Two power engineers were hospitalized after russian attacks on energy infrastructure in the southern and western regions of Ukraine, which led to damage to equipment.

As a result of the russian attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, 2 Power engineers were injured22.06.24, 06:53 • 36082 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
