As a result of the russian attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, 2 Power engineers were injured

Today, the russian federation attacked the energy infrastructure in the southern and western regions, as a result of which 2 Power engineers were injured and hospitalized. This is reported by the Ministry of energy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Today, on June 22, the enemy again attacked the energy infrastructure, hitting the facilities of the transmission system operator in the southern and western regions.

As a result of the attack, two power engineers were injured, who were taken to the hospital. There were also data on equipment damage.

At the same time, as a result of the shelling, an overhead power line in the eastern region was cut off. This led to a reduction in the load on the generating object.

Now the consequences of this attack are being eliminated, and the details of the incident are being clarified.

