An Air Alert has been declared in Kiev and a number of Regions
Kyiv • UNN
An Air Alert has been declared in the capital and a number of regions due to the potential threat of using enemy aircraft weapons.
An Air Alert has been issued in the capital. This is reported by The Kiev city Military Administration, reports UNN.
Recall
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously informed about the threat of using enemy aircraft weapons.
Enemy attacks: threat of using aviation weapons in frontline regions22.06.24, 02:43 • 27723 views