Terrorists strike in Kharkiv region: houses are damaged

Terrorists shelled Kharkiv region. There was no information about the victims. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, on September 21 at 23:25, the enemy struck at Izyum district. In the village of Verbivka, two private houses caught fire as a result of the shelling. No information on casualties has been received so far.

In addition, Malodanylivka village head Oleksandr Hololobov also confirmed that houses in one of the settlements of the Malodanylivka territorial community were destroyed by enemy shelling. However, there is no information about the victims yet.

