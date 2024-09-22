Terrorists strike in Kharkiv region: houses are damaged

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111332 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114780 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186461 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147487 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149135 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141290 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112267 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181561 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104929 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 52261 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 37349 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 79736 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 54451 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 50910 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186461 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192049 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181561 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197154 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146983 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146463 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150791 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141869 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158445 views
Terrorists strike in Kharkiv region: houses are damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20028 views

The enemy shelled Izium district of Kharkiv region. Two private houses caught fire in the village of Verbivka, there are also destructions in the Malodanylivka community, there is no information about the victims.

Terrorists shelled Kharkiv region. There was no information about the victims. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, on September 21 at 23:25, the enemy struck at Izyum district. In the village of Verbivka, two private houses caught fire as a result of the shelling. No information on casualties has been received so far.

In addition, Malodanylivka village head Oleksandr Hololobov also confirmed that houses in one of the settlements of the Malodanylivka territorial community were destroyed by enemy shelling. However, there is no information about the victims yet.

An explosion occurs in Kharkiv21.09.24, 23:03 • 17117 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
iziumIzium
kharkivKharkiv

