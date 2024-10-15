Terrorists shelled Kherson region: 4 killed, 6 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops attacked numerous settlements in the Kherson region. 23 private houses, infrastructure facilities and cars were damaged, and a gas pipeline was destroyed.
Yesterday, Kherson region again suffered massive attacks by the enemy military. Unfortunately, as a result of the aggression, 4 people were killed and 6 others were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, numerous settlements came under fire, including Antonivka, Beryslav, Burgunka, Novooleksandrivka, Novovorontsovka, Shlyakhove, Mylove, Havrylivka, Ingulets, Sofiyivka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Chervonyi Mayak, Kachkarivka, Odradokamyanka, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Sadove, Kreschenivka, Mykhailivka, Kozatske, as well as the city of Kherson.
The attacks targeted critical infrastructure, educational and medical facilities, shops, and residential areas, damaging 23 private homes.
The occupiers also destroyed a gas pipeline and damaged private cars, leaving local residents in difficult conditions.
