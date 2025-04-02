Terrorists shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: a civilian woman was injured
Enemy troops shelled Nikopol region with artillery and kamikaze drones. A 48-year-old woman was injured, a house was damaged. Air defense shot down an enemy drone.
The occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region again, injuring a civilian. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Thus, according to the information, the district center and the Marganetska community of Nikopol region were under attack. The enemy used artillery and kamikaze drones, dropping explosives from the air.
As a result of this aggression, a 48-year-old local resident was injured. Doctors provided her with the necessary assistance, and hospitalization was not required.
The shelling damaged a private house and an outbuilding. At the same time, the region's air defense forces destroyed one of the enemy drones.
The Air Force previously warned about the detection of enemy UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region.