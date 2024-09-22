Terrorist country has struck 367 times in Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past day, the aggressor's troops have struck 367 times at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the enemy carried out 5 air strikes on the cities of Zaporizhzhia, Natalivka, Orikhiv, Novodarivka and Temyrivka.

196 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked the settlements of Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka. In addition, 5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were carried out on Levadne, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

161 artillery attacks took place in Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne. The attacks resulted in 8 cases of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. According to preliminary reports, there were no civilian casualties.

