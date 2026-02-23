Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect claims she didn't know she was planting explosives

The suspect in the terrorist attack in Lviv on the night of February 22 stated that she did not know she was planting explosives, adding that she regretted her actions, UNN reports.

I regret it, I didn't know the consequences - said the woman.

According to her, the curator, who introduced himself as Mark, contacted her a week before the terrorist attack on the Telegram social network, and she only learned that he was a representative of the Russian special services after her arrest.

I didn't know it was an explosive device - added the suspect.

Recall

On the night of February 22, two explosions occurred in the center of Lviv. Previously, the "102" line received a report of a break-in at a store on Danylushyna Street, 20 in Lviv. After the patrol police crew arrived at the scene, an explosion occurred. Upon the arrival of the second crew, another explosion occurred. As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed and more than 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement officers managed to quickly identify the person involved in the terrorist attack. The woman was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in Staryi Sambir.

On the same day, she was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act that led to the death of a person, and illegal handling of weapons.

The 33-year-old suspect in the terrorist attack in the center of Lviv was taken into custody for a period of 60 days without the right to bail.