Terrorist attack in Dagestan: there are dead, wounded and hostages

In Dagestan, there were attacks on a traffic police post, two Orthodox churches and a synagogue. 9 people were killed, seven of them policemen, 25 people were injured. There are also data on 40 hostages in the Makhachkala church. Also, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in Derbent, writes UNN with reference to russian publics.

Details

Today in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala there were terrorist attacks aimed at two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post. The attacks were carried out by supporters of an international terrorist organization.

Two sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky District of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, Osman and Adil Omarov, took part in the attack on the city of Makhachkala. The information has not yet been confirmed. Two attackers were killed at a traffic police post in Makhachkala, and at least two more were detained on the territory of the Beryozka Beach. Consequently, according to the information, a total of 9 people were killed, seven of whom were policemen and another 25 people were injured.

In addition, there are data on the detention of 40 hostages in an Orthodox Church in the Kirovsky District of Makhachkala.

recall

In Derbent, a priest was killed and his throat was cut during an attack on a church. Now a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced there. Rosgvardiya with armored vehicles operates on the streets of Makhachkala. Armed people are walking outside, and gunfire is heard.

