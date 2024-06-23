Shootout in Dagestan capital: two attackers likely eliminated

In the capital of Dagestan, Makhachkala, there was an attack by armed men on a road patrol post. Later, information appeared about the detention of two attackers, writes UNN with reference to Russian public sites.

Unidentified people on Ermoshkina Street in Makhachkala fired at a traffic police post. Videos posted on the Internet show how the guards' car is on fire.

According to preliminary data, the police officer died, and six others were injured. The city has also announced an "Interception" plan.

Later, information appeared that when trying to detain militants, shootouts between them and law enforcement officers took place in other areas of the city.

It was also reported that a bullet from one of the commandos killed a three-year-old girl.

As of now, it is reported that two attackers were probably detained, and two more were eliminated.

Earlier it was reportedthat in the city of Derbent, also Dagestan, there were attacks on a synagogue and an Orthodox church. At least two people were reported dead, one of whom was the rector of an Orthodox church – the priest's throat was cut.

It is not yet known whether these attacks are related to each other.

The Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases of a terrorist attack on the facts of armed attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala.