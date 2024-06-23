$41.340.03
06:27 AM • 88227 views

05:56 AM • 97975 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116331 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 187460 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 232033 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142533 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 368583 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181661 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149585 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197876 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

06:27 AM • 88227 views

06:14 AM • 82755 views

05:56 AM • 97975 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 96837 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116331 views
Shootout in Dagestan capital: two attackers likely eliminated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22511 views

It is not yet known whether this attack is connected to the incident in Derbent, where a synagogue and a church were attacked.

Shootout in Dagestan capital: two attackers likely eliminated

In the capital of Dagestan, Makhachkala, there was an attack by armed men on a road patrol post. Later, information appeared about the detention of two attackers, writes UNN with reference to Russian public sites.

Unidentified people on Ermoshkina Street in Makhachkala fired at a traffic police post. Videos posted on the Internet show how the guards' car is on fire.

According to preliminary data, the police officer died, and six others were injured. The city has also announced an "Interception" plan.

Later, information appeared that when trying to detain militants, shootouts between them and law enforcement officers took place in other areas of the city.

It was also reported that a bullet from one of the commandos killed a three-year-old girl.

As of now, it is reported that two attackers were probably detained, and two more were eliminated.

Earlier it was reportedthat in the city of Derbent, also Dagestan, there were attacks on a synagogue and an Orthodox church. At least two people were reported dead, one of whom was the rector of an Orthodox church – the priest's throat was cut.

It is not yet known whether these attacks are related to each other.

The Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases of a terrorist attack on the facts of armed attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
