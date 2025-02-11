Ternopil Medical University announces a tender for the purchase of 250 pigs for experiments

Ternopil National Medical University named after I.Y. Gorbachevsky has announced an open tender for the purchase of 250 live pigs for experiments. This is reported on the Prozorro platform, UNN reports.

Details

The relevant tender is posted on the Prozorro platform under the number UA-2025-02-05-006077-a.

The procurement is carried out in accordance with the classification of DK 021:2015, namely the category 03323000-9 "Pigs". The total budget is UAH 900,000, including value added tax.

The organizer of the procurement is Ternopil Medical University, which falls under the category of contracting authority defined by law. The address of the institution is 1, Maidan Voly, Ternopil.

The auction is conducted in the format of an open tender with certain specifics provided for by law.

Proposals will be accepted in accordance with the established procedures. Tenderers must comply with the requirements for the supply of live animals for laboratory research.