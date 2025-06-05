$41.480.16
Temporary restrictions have been introduced at one of the border crossing points due to repair works

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

Traffic is temporarily difficult at the Shehyni checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border due to repair works. Please take this into account when planning your trips.

Temporary restrictions have been introduced at one of the border crossing points due to repair works

Repair and modernization works are underway at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, which has temporarily complicated traffic. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

As noted, engineering networks are currently being laid and road surfaces are being dismantled in the direction of departure from Ukraine. The works are carried out within the framework of the project to update the infrastructure of the checkpoint, the purpose of which is to make border crossing more comfortable, safer and faster in the future.

Please take this into account when planning your trips and, if possible, choose alternative checkpoints

– the border guards said in a statement.

Additionally

According to the SBGS, the highest congestion is currently recorded at the "Krakivets" and "Shehyni" checkpoints. Average – in "Rava-Ruska", "Hrushiv" and "Uhryniv". The least busy are "Nyzhankovychi" and "Smilnytsia".

Recall

As UNN reported, in May, the government supplemented the list of checkpoints across the border for road, rail, ferry, air and river traffic. The changes were made to CMU Resolution No. 435.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Society
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Rava-Ruska
