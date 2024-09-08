Tehran plans to receive Su-35 fighter jets from Russia in exchange for ballistic missiles

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missilesto Russia, but the exact number and date of the transfer is unknown. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Iran agreed to the exchange, counting on Su-35 fighter jets, UNN reported.

Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia in exchange for Su-35s. The weapons were delivered in exchange for Su-35 fighter jets, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War believe. At present, the White House is not confirming the arms deliveries. Washington expressed concern over Iran's growing support for russia.

