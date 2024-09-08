Zelenskyy: Russia used more than 60 missiles and almost 300 “Shaheeds” against Ukraine in a week

In just one week, Russia used more than 800 guided aerial bombs, nearly 300 “Shaheds,” and more than 60 missiles of various types against Ukrainians.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Every day we work for stronger solutions to support our defense - for appropriate long-range solutions. I spoke about this with my partners at the Ramstein meeting. I am grateful to all the countries that have supported us with appropriate assistance packages. In just one week, Russia used more than 800 guided aerial bombs, nearly 300 Shaheds, and more than 60 missiles of various types against our people - Zelensky wrote.

The President emphasized that terror can be reliably stopped only in one way: by striking Russian military airfields, their bases, and the logistics of Russian terror. “We must achieve this,” he added.

Delays in authorizing Ukraine to use long-range weapons: Zelensky explains the consequences

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that Ukraine already has significant indigenous capabilities to attack targets beyond the capabilities of ATACMS or Storm Shadow. Also, Russia has moved its aircraft used for CABs beyond the range of ATACMS.

Ukraine's foreign minister said that international law allows Ukraine to strike legitimate military targets on Russian territory.