Delays in authorizing Ukraine to use long-range weapons: Zelensky explains the consequences

The delay in granting Ukraine permission to use long-range weapons and supplying long-range weapons is an opportunity for Russia to build additional military infrastructure at a greater distance. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"We must have agreements on the use of long-range weapons. And not only agreements and authorization, but also numbers. We must have them: ATACMS, Storm Shadow or Scalps. We must have them in Ukraine. Not promises, but in stock, and then we will use them on those Russian military airfields that are close to our borders, from which planes take off and bomb (Ukraine - ed.)... We will destroy 10 of these airfields and they will use bombs less. It will no longer be about thousands. According to our analysis, it would be about hundreds," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he noted that hundreds of bombs also cause death, but the number of bombs was still smaller.

"Delaying these processes means building additional Russian infrastructure in other places at a greater distance, because they understand that the moment will come when the United States will allow us to do so, and the Russians must prepare for this period and prepare other infrastructure, that's what slow decisions are," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy statedthat today only four countries provide or are able to provide Ukraine with the kind of long-range weapons that can help drive Russia out of Ukrainian territory and save civilian lives.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine needs not only permission to use long-range weapons against Russian targets, but also to actually receive it. He noted that this issue depends on the United States, Britain, France, and Germany.