In the Kyiv region, teenagers will be tried for beating a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva

The high-profile criminal proceedings regarding the beating of a 12-year-old girl in the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region have been sent to court. The investigation established that in January 2025, a group of teenagers committed violent acts against a minor victim and demanded money. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office have sent to court an indictment and a motion to apply compulsory measures of educational nature to a group of teenagers who committed violent acts against a 12-year-old girl and demanded money from her (Part 1 of Article 127, Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement reads.

The investigation established that in January 2025, in Bila Tserkva, a group of teenagers committed violent acts against a minor victim and demanded money.

Addition

In January 2025, in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, three minors were suspected of beating a 12-year-old girl.

As reported, the mother of the victim reported to the police that teenagers had beaten her child.

During the inspection, law enforcement officers found that "the minor was inflicted with bodily injuries by three minors - the victim's peer, 15 and 16-year-old boys" and "discovered a video of the girl being beaten by the above-mentioned children."

Later, the case was reclassified as torture of a minor child.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, then reacted to the beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva, noting that a representative of the Ombudsman's Office had taken the situation under personal control.

Later, law enforcement officers identified 10 participants who were involved in the beating of the girl. The police reported that the beating allegedly occurred because the girl was spreading rumors of various kinds about several participants in the event.