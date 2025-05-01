$41.470.09
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
08:40 AM • 19534 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 133488 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 96173 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 129335 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 09:29 AM • 207040 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 233621 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

April 30, 08:43 AM • 331931 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

April 30, 06:47 AM • 137528 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

April 29, 03:28 PM • 254149 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

April 29, 03:14 PM • 176009 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

In the Kyiv region, teenagers will be tried for beating a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3152 views

In Bila Tserkva, a group of teenagers will face trial for violence against a 12-year-old girl and extortion. The incident occurred in January 2025.

In the Kyiv region, teenagers will be tried for beating a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva

The high-profile criminal proceedings regarding the beating of a 12-year-old girl in the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region have been sent to court. The investigation established that in January 2025, a group of teenagers committed violent acts against a minor victim and demanded money. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office have sent to court an indictment and a motion to apply compulsory measures of educational nature to a group of teenagers who committed violent acts against a 12-year-old girl and demanded money from her (Part 1 of Article 127, Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement reads.

The investigation established that in January 2025, in Bila Tserkva, a group of teenagers committed violent acts against a minor victim and demanded money.

Addition

In January 2025, in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, three minors were suspected of beating a 12-year-old girl.

As reported, the mother of the victim reported to the police that teenagers had beaten her child. 

During the inspection, law enforcement officers found that "the minor was inflicted with bodily injuries by three minors - the victim's peer, 15 and 16-year-old boys" and "discovered a video of the girl being beaten by the above-mentioned children."

Later, the case was reclassified as torture of a minor child.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, then reacted to the beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva, noting that a representative of the Ombudsman's Office had taken the situation under personal control.

Later, law enforcement officers identified 10 participants who were involved in the beating of the girl. The police reported that the beating allegedly occurred because the girl was spreading rumors of various kinds about several participants in the event.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
