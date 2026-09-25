Teenagers created 200+ AI creatives for businesses during the Lytvyn Foundation online marathon: from clouds to futuristic looks.

Clothing among the clouds, a person assembled from wardrobe items, futuristic eyewear advertising, and sports concepts featuring smartwatches: over six days, Ukrainian teenagers created 207 advertising creatives with the help of AI. They all worked with business briefs as part of an online marathon organized by the Lytvyn Foundation, founded by Ukrainian IT entrepreneur and philanthropist Volodymyr Lytvyn.

The "AI Creatives for Business" marathon became one of the foundation’s educational formats in the field of modern technologies. The Lytvyn Foundation provides young people with knowledge, practical experience, and access to tools they can use to develop their own ideas and projects.

The main principle of the AI marathon: AI is a tool, while the creator implements the task. Participants had to understand the product and its audience, define the creative task and what it should convey to the consumer, and only then move on to generation.

One task — dozens of creatives

After the first online meeting, the teenagers received practical assignments and business briefs for several days. The same initial conditions led to completely different results: each participant independently searched for a concept and decided how to present the product with the help of AI.

This is how creatives for clothing, cosmetics, accessories, and sporting goods emerged. Clouds became part of the visual image of comfort, a human figure was assembled from wardrobe items, futuristic images were created for eyewear, and running was combined with a smartwatch in advertising for sporting goods.

The work did not end with a successful generation. Participants learned to control the result, monitor details, evaluate the resulting image in terms of the assigned task, and refine it when necessary.

One of the assignments was devoted to a series of creatives. Participants had to produce several frames that would look like a cohesive professional photo shoot: different scales and angles, but the same character in the same clothing. AI could change a person’s appearance, clothing, or individual details, so the generations had to be controlled and corrected.

207 works and a final review

The six-day AI marathon resulted in 207 creatives. During the final review, participants received professional feedback and expert recommendations. The challenges of generation were also discussed. Some concepts are difficult to implement even for experienced AI creators, in which case the initial concept has to be changed. The teenagers saw in practice how to find solutions when the first idea did not work.

The Lytvyn Foundation recognized three AI creators for the most effective solutions for business. They received one-month subscriptions to the Genspark AI platform.

The AI marathon continued the Lytvyn Foundation’s summer educational program, which was attended by more than 300 young people from across Ukraine. The foundation also held business camps with 35 training sessions and provided mentoring support to 16 teenage businesses. Across the various formats, the same principle was maintained: participants immediately applied the knowledge they gained in practical work.

Volodymyr Lytvyn and Lytvyn Foundation projects

Volodymyr Lytvyn is a Ukrainian IT entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, and the founder of the Lytvyn Foundation, a charitable foundation created to develop the potential of Ukrainian youth through education, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The foundation’s flagship project is the online MindCraft business school for teenagers aged 13–17. Here, participants study entrepreneurship, create their own products and businesses, work with mentors, and present projects that may receive funding for launch. The school has already graduated 400 teenagers from different regions of Ukraine.

Graduates can continue working on their own projects in the business club and incubator with mentoring support. The Code The Future hackathon series gives teenagers the opportunity to create IT solutions based on real business cases. Another area is the sports and educational ONE POINT: Game. Mind. Future program, in partnership with Elina Svitolina’s foundation. All programs are free for participants.