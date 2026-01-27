Teenager in Zaporizhzhia accidentally shot himself after falling following shots fired into the air - police

$43.130.01
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9262 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 10545 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 13336 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 29289 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 76986 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 45303 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 48588 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 40492 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 66527 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The TelegraphJanuary 27, 02:28 AM • 36752 views
Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UNJanuary 27, 03:02 AM • 11663 views
Attack on Odesa on January 27: three wounded, part of a building destroyedPhotoJanuary 27, 03:26 AM • 4868 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 21793 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreement08:03 AM • 7406 views
Publications
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 350 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 1004 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9262 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 39164 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 76987 views
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 21811 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 21438 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 21991 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 24799 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 43382 views
Teenager in Zaporizhzhia accidentally shot himself after falling following shots fired into the air - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a minor boy accidentally wounded himself with a firearm after falling following shots fired into the air. He has been hospitalized, and the police are investigating the circumstances and the origin of the weapon.

Teenager in Zaporizhzhia accidentally shot himself after falling following shots fired into the air - police

In Zaporizhzhia, a teenager, according to preliminary data, accidentally shot himself after falling after firing shots into the air in the courtyard of an apartment building, police are investigating the circumstances, the National Police Department in Zaporizhzhia region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

According to preliminary data, a boy born in 2010 fired several shots into the air from a firearm in the courtyard of an apartment building, after which he accidentally fell and wounded himself with another shot. He has now been hospitalized.

- the police reported.

At the scene, the police, as indicated, are establishing all the circumstances of the situation and the origin of the weapon.

The issue of legal qualification of the event and entry into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

Four police officers died in Cherkasy region during the arrest of a murder suspect - police27.01.26, 12:34 • 2280 views

Julia Shramko

