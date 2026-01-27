Teenager in Zaporizhzhia accidentally shot himself after falling following shots fired into the air - police

In Zaporizhzhia, a teenager, according to preliminary data, accidentally shot himself after falling after firing shots into the air in the courtyard of an apartment building, police are investigating the circumstances, the National Police Department in Zaporizhzhia region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

According to preliminary data, a boy born in 2010 fired several shots into the air from a firearm in the courtyard of an apartment building, after which he accidentally fell and wounded himself with another shot. He has now been hospitalized. - the police reported.

At the scene, the police, as indicated, are establishing all the circumstances of the situation and the origin of the weapon.

The issue of legal qualification of the event and entry into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

