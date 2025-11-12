An increase in drug-related crime among teenagers has been observed in occupied Luhansk Oblast. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (CNR), informs UNN.

It is noted that the so-called "Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the LPR" Oleksiy Kampf publicly admitted: the number of drug-related crimes involving teenagers has increased fourfold - from 37 cases last year to 144 since the beginning of 2025 alone, and the number of frauds involving them has increased sixfold.

Formally, "the influence of the internet." In reality, this is a portrait of the complete collapse of the system that the occupiers call "life under Russia." - the report says.

According to CNR sources, several large drug trafficking networks operate in Luhansk Oblast under the "cover" of local law enforcement agencies: couriers - teenagers - are recruited through Telegram channels, and profits from "points" are partially transferred to the occupation administrations.

The reason is obvious - social collapse: destroyed schools, a ruined economy, and a lack of any opportunities for development. While propagandists talk about "patriotic education," children seek earnings in drug schemes and thefts. Luhansk Oblast is turning into a zone of social destruction - where yesterday's schoolchildren become "dealers," and the occupation authorities cover up the trade in death. - the CNR points out.

They add that in Luhansk, law enforcement officers received an unspoken instruction "not to touch" detained underage drug couriers, as most of them work for networks associated with the "LPR Ministry of Internal Affairs."

"This is not a fight against crime - it is its organization under state cover," the CNR concludes.

