Tech360 in Kyiv: Ukraine launches its ChatGPT, prepares for a breakthrough in IT education, and engages veterans in the technology sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

A large-scale IT event, Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth, took place in Kyiv, where strategic issues of IT industry development were discussed. Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, announced the development of a Ukrainian analogue of ChatGPT for national security and the economy.

Tech360 in Kyiv: Ukraine launches its ChatGPT, prepares for a breakthrough in IT education, and engages veterans in the technology sector
Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth

One of the largest IT events of the year took place in Kyiv — Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth, organized by the IT Ukraine Association. More than 50 opinion leaders, representatives of the state, business, education, and over 600 participants offline and online took part in it. The event covered three strategic tracks — Policy, Talents, Growth. Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth became a platform for forming solutions at the national level. The Gold Partner of the event was the Ukrainian IT company and ITU co-participant FAVBET Tech, reports UNN.

  Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine  
  Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine  

Participants were greeted by key government representatives, including Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, who announced during his speech the development of a Ukrainian analogue of ChatGPT. According to him, the language model will store data in Ukraine, learn from national content, and become the basis for future AI startups:

"We want to create an AI model that understands the Ukrainian context. This is critically important for national security and the economy of the future," Fedorov noted.

Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth  
Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth  

The central theme of the security track was the panel discussion "AI and National Security: Balancing Protection and Progress." Representatives of the Ministry of Economy, SSSCIP, EPAM, UCLOUD took part in it.

Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth  
Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth  

"We are on the verge where technologies affect the very essence of state security. Artificial intelligence in responsible hands is both a shield and a sword of Ukraine in the war of the future. But the main thing is trust and interaction. Only together can we create solutions that will protect the country today and ensure its advantage in the future," said the panel moderator, Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth, Artem Skrypnyk, CEO FAVBET Tech  
Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth, Artem Skrypnyk, CEO FAVBET Tech  

The Talents track focused on the challenges of IT education, career guidance, and veteran integration. Key speakers included Yulia Kirillova (Ministry of Veterans Affairs), Mykhailo Vynnytskyi (Ministry of Education and Science), Serhiy Babak (VRU Committee on Education), and Taras Kytsmey (SoftServe). Reforms of educational standards, the creation of new universities by 2030, the role of rapid qualification centers, and partnership initiatives such as "IT Connect UA" — a project to support the education of Ukrainians, including veterans, were discussed.

Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth  
Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth  

Special attention was paid to increasing the accessibility of the IT market: AI solutions for people with disabilities, bioprosthetics, adaptation of workspaces. Speaking on the panel about demographic challenges, Oksana Zholnovych (Ministry of Social Policy) emphasized the importance of inclusivity in digital transformation.

Tech360: Policy, Talents & Growth became not only a platform for discussions but also an incubator for new partnerships and ideas. As the organizers noted, such meetings accelerate the transformation of the IT market and contribute to the growth of the country's digital independence in wartime.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

