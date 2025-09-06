$41.350.02
Tear gas and stun grenades: Serbian police dispersed a multi-thousand student protest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In Novi Sad, police used tear gas and stun grenades against protesters. Thousands of people demanded early voting to remove President Vučić and his party.

Tear gas and stun grenades: Serbian police dispersed a multi-thousand student protest

On Friday, Serbian police used tear gas and stun grenades at a university campus in Novi Sad to disperse protesters demanding early elections, which they hope will lead to the removal of President Aleksandar Vučić and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that in the evening, thousands of people gathered on the campus of the state university. They held banners with the inscriptions "We don't want blockades, we want elections" and "Students have one urgent demand: call elections." The crowd shouted: "Vučić, get out."

Protesters clashed with police in front of the Faculty of Philosophy and threw flares, while police used tear gas and stun grenades to push back the crowd.

Months of protests across Serbia, including blockades of state universities, triggered by the deaths of 16 people last November when the roof of a renovated railway station collapsed, have shaken Vučić and his party. The protests were mostly peaceful until August 13, when dozens of police and civilians were injured in clashes

- the article says.

The publication indicates that protesters accuse the authorities of corruption, which led to the disaster at the railway station in Novi Sad, and demand early elections in the hope of removing Vučić and his party.

Students, opposition groups, and anti-corruption law enforcement agencies accuse Vučić and his allies of ties to organized crime, using violence against political rivals, and suppressing media freedom.

Recall

In Serbian cities, billboards appeared for Alexander Lukashenka's birthday. The greeting was signed by the ultra-right organization "Nashi", which supports Russian aggression and opposes Serbia's European integration.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Aleksandar Vučić
Serbia