Financial Times

Teachers to receive increased salaries in coming weeks - Ministry of Education and Science

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1846 views

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi announced that teachers will start receiving updated salary calculations after a 30% increase in the coming weeks. The increase was included in the state budget for 2026.

Teachers will start receiving updated salary calculations after a 30% increase in the coming weeks, Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi announced on social media, UNN reports.

In the coming weeks, teachers in all regions of the country will start receiving updated salary calculations.

- Lisovyi announced.

Details

The minister indicated that the government had previously adopted a "political decision" - from January 1, 2026, teachers' salaries should increase by 30%. "For this, additional financial resources are provided in the state budget for 2026, and at the beginning of January, these funds have already been brought to communities as part of the educational subvention - taking into account this increase," he indicated.

The teacher's salary, according to the head of the Ministry of Education and Science, as before, is formed on the basis of the state educational subvention and additional payments from local self-government bodies. "The state increase does not replace local incentives, but complements them, strengthening the basic salary. Therefore, it is now important that in the process of January accruals, all these elements come together as was laid down in the state decision - so that every teacher feels a real increase in their remuneration," he indicated.

The Ministry of Education and Science announced that increased salaries for university lecturers will be recalculated by the end of January23.01.26, 18:07 • 2614 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEducation
State budget
Oksen Lisovyi
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine