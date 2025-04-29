Teachers' Salaries Will Not Be Increased: Government Responds to Ukrainian Petition

The Cabinet of Ministers has responded to an electronic petition posted on the government portal regarding the revision of teachers' salaries and their increase to the level of European countries. This is reported by UNN.

As noted in the government, the state does not have the funds to increase teachers' salaries.

The specified increase will require significant additional expenditures from budgets of all levels, which is problematic during martial law, as all own revenues of the budget are directed to the needs of the Security and Defense Forces. – the response to the request to the government says.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers assured that they are taking steps to gradually increase the salaries of pedagogical workers of institutions. In particular, by the resolution of November 8, 2024, from January 1 of this year, a monthly allowance of 1,300 hryvnias was established, and from September 1 and "until the end of the calendar year in which martial law is terminated or canceled" - they will pay 2,600 hryvnias.

An appeal to the government regarding the payment of teachers' work was posted on January 15. The authors called on government officials to increase the salaries of education workers to the level of European countries – to the level of 1000-1500 dollars. The request was justified by the burden on educators, the risks of working under shelling, and the difficult situation with personnel, as well as the economic situation in Ukraine.

An electronic petition to increase teachers' salaries in Ukraine to the level of European countries, posted on January 15, gained the number of votes needed for consideration at the beginning of April this year.