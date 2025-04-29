Teachers' Salaries Will Not Be Increased: Government Responds to Ukrainian Petition

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal
10:23 AM • 2054 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 11755 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 30884 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 37682 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 37833 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 36239 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 31272 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 58589 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 58838 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42703 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
5.9m/s
23%
753 mm
Popular news

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 26344 views

Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

April 29, 03:48 AM • 14780 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 18499 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 20077 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 11313 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 30884 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 37682 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 37833 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 36239 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 40199 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Mark Carney

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 25243 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 45125 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 44436 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 151244 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 64723 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Signal

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Eurofighter Typhoon

Brent Crude

Teachers' Salaries Will Not Be Increased: Government Responds to Ukrainian Petition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

The Cabinet of Ministers stated a lack of funds to increase teachers' salaries to the European level. However, the government is taking steps to gradually increase the wages of educators.

Teachers' Salaries Will Not Be Increased: Government Responds to Ukrainian Petition

The Cabinet of Ministers has responded to an electronic petition posted on the government portal regarding the revision of teachers' salaries and their increase to the level of European countries. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As noted in the government, the state does not have the funds to increase teachers' salaries.

The specified increase will require significant additional expenditures from budgets of all levels, which is problematic during martial law, as all own revenues of the budget are directed to the needs of the Security and Defense Forces.

 – the response to the request to the government says.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers assured that they are taking steps to gradually increase the salaries of pedagogical workers of institutions. In particular, by the resolution of November 8, 2024, from January 1 of this year, a monthly allowance of 1,300 hryvnias was established, and from September 1 and "until the end of the calendar year in which martial law is terminated or canceled" - they will pay 2,600 hryvnias.

In Ukraine, children will be motivated to study with movie tickets, master classes and VR quests - Ministry of Digital Transformation08.04.25, 22:35 • 7559 views

Addition

An appeal to the government regarding the payment of teachers' work was posted on January 15. The authors called on government officials to increase the salaries of education workers to the level of European countries – to the level of 1000-1500 dollars. The request was justified by the burden on educators, the risks of working under shelling, and the difficult situation with personnel, as well as the economic situation in Ukraine.

Let us remind

An electronic petition to increase teachers' salaries in Ukraine to the level of European countries, posted on January 15, gained the number of votes needed for consideration at the beginning of April this year. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyEducation
Ukraine
Brent
$63.89
Bitcoin
$94,995.50
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$30.90
Золото
$3,318.79
Ethereum
$1,831.79