Teacher Karpenko-Kary Bilous, who was accused of harassing female students, was suspended

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 75528 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 94917 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107120 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110096 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130280 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103558 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134466 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103738 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113412 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116977 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Teacher Karpenko-Kary Bilous, who was accused of harassing female students, was suspended

Teacher Karpenko-Kary Bilous, who was accused of harassing female students, was suspended

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45824 views

Andriy Bilous, a lecturer at KNUTKiT and director of the Young Theater, was suspended from his job over allegations of harassment of female students. The university has referred the case to law enforcement and is stepping up security measures.

Andriy Bilous, a lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv and director of the Young Theater Andriy Bilous was suspended from the university. He was accused of sexual harassment and indecent messages to female students. This was stated by the assistant rector for administrative affairs Olga Sukhova during a meeting of the university administration with students, a correspondent of hromadske quoted UNN.

Details

It is reported that after students and actresses complained about harassment by Bilous, the university launched an internal investigation. Bilous is currently suspended from the educational process until the investigation is completed by law enforcement agencies.

We have interviewed Mr. Bilous and handed over the statements we received to the law enforcement agencies. Tomorrow morning, we will understand how the law enforcement agencies qualify them and how long it will take. All this time, he will not work with students [...] We will talk about what he did or did not do after the fact is established,

- Sukhova said.

Administration officials said that, in addition, the university would install video surveillance cameras and ban communication with teachers outside of group chats.

Teachers will also undergo professional development. In addition, both students and faculty will be provided with explanatory work with experts. The university also promises to improve the mechanism of student appeals.

The administration emphasized that it "never tolerates" what Bilous was accused of, but would not make preliminary conclusions because it is not a law enforcement agency.

Context

As hromadske reminds, Bilous was accused of sexual harassment and indecent messages to female students in an anonymous video. The author of the video claimed that Bilous sent her photos of other students' private parts and asked her to send the same. In addition, he asked her if she wanted to have sex with her classmates and invited her "for tea".

Later, the girl did reveal her name and said that she had published a video testifying against Bilous with the support of her husband.

The Karpenko-Kary Kyiv National University of Arts and Technology stated that it had filed a statement with the National Police of Ukraine to verify the information disseminated and provide it with an appropriate legal assessment.

Earlier, the University's legal service launched an immediate internal investigation. The University announced this on January 9 on the official website of the University.

Well-known Kyiv photographer Oleksandr Ktytorchuk was sentenced to 12 years for crimes against minors10.01.25, 17:08 • 35020 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

