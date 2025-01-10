Well-known Kyiv photographer Oleksandr Ktytorchuk was sentenced to 12 years for crimes against minors

Famous photographer Oleksandr Ktytorchuk, who committed sexual crimes against underage girls, was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison, UNN reports.

Details

According to the National Police, the offender repeatedly raped young and underage girls and committed lewd acts against them. The man exerted psychological pressure on the children and forced them to participate in erotic photo shoots.

Law enforcement officers found that the photographer began such "activities" in 2011. He committed sexual crimes against girls during photo shoots in a specially equipped car.

"In May 2022, investigators of the Kyiv region police, under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, sent an indictment against the man to court under Parts 3, 4 of Article 152 (Rape), Part 1 of Article 156 (Corruption of minors) and Parts 4, 5 of Article 301 (Import, manufacture, sale and distribution of pornographic items) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine as amended by the law of 6.10.2018," the statement said.

The man has now been sentenced to 12 years and 10 months in prison.

In addition, he is prohibited from holding positions and engaging in activities related to work with minors and underage persons for a period of three years.

Recall

The court sentenced husband and wife to 15 years in prison for producing child pornography and abusing their daughters. The couple must also pay UAH 750,000 in compensation to the victims.