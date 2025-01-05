Tax reform and openness for business: Zelensky outlines plans for Ukraine's recovery

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine still needs tax reform. He said this during an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of tax reform for economic recovery after the war and attracting business. He noted that the priority is to create conditions for businesses to return and attract investment from the United States and Europe.

I think we still need tax reform. I think it is very important that business comes back. I hope that we will get a lot of support in the form of business investment from the United States, not direct aid, but investment in the private sector and resources. And I have said this to President Trump and some of the European leaders who are our key strategic partners, that we would be happy, especially with the Americans, to sign these contracts and to engage in joint investments in many areas. And I believe that we can develop oil, gas, green energy, particularly solar energy, and we already have the resources, we can invest in it - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine has significant resources that may be of interest to investors.

We have oil reserves in the Black Sea that we can develop, and we need your competencies and investments from your companies. We have gold and uranium reserves, by the way, the largest in Europe, which is also very important. For example, Russia has pushed France out of Africa. They urgently need uranium, and we have it. So we are ready to open up to investment and, of course, this will give us opportunities for jobs and income - the President noted.

Zelensky also expressed his desire to ensure decent working conditions:

I don't want cheap labor. I do want to ensure that, especially after the war, we are open to those people who can really contribute and earn money. Yes, to give a reason for 8 million people to come back. Yes, this is very important. And they will come back, and we will restore and rebuild Ukraine. We will be very open to companies and, of course, we will welcome our people back - Zelensky emphasized.

In an interview, President Zelenskyy said it was important to inform Trump about the real situation with the war and Putin's intentions. He expressed hope that Trump would be able to end the war.

