Tax reform and openness for business: Zelensky outlines plans for Ukraine's recovery

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55200 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149045 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128322 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135878 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134563 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172059 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110828 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164786 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104493 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113968 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131572 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130440 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 42381 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100546 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102776 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149061 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172064 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164791 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192503 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181692 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130431 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131564 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143178 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134771 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151936 views
Actual
Tax reform and openness for business: Zelensky outlines plans for Ukraine's recovery

Tax reform and openness for business: Zelensky outlines plans for Ukraine's recovery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100838 views

The President of Ukraine stated the need for tax reform to attract foreign investment. Zelensky spoke about the resources available in Ukraine and its readiness to cooperate with American companies.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine still needs tax reform. He said this during an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of tax reform for economic recovery after the war and attracting business. He noted that the priority is to create conditions for businesses to return and attract investment from the United States and Europe.

I think we still need tax reform. I think it is very important that business comes back. I hope that we will get a lot of support in the form of business investment from the United States, not direct aid, but investment in the private sector and resources. And I have said this to President Trump and some of the European leaders who are our key strategic partners, that we would be happy, especially with the Americans, to sign these contracts and to engage in joint investments in many areas. And I believe that we can develop oil, gas, green energy, particularly solar energy, and we already have the resources, we can invest in it

- Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine has significant resources that may be of interest to investors.

We have oil reserves in the Black Sea that we can develop, and we need your competencies and investments from your companies. We have gold and uranium reserves, by the way, the largest in Europe, which is also very important. For example, Russia has pushed France out of Africa. They urgently need uranium, and we have it. So we are ready to open up to investment and, of course, this will give us opportunities for jobs and income

- the President noted.

Zelensky also expressed his desire to ensure decent working conditions:

I don't want cheap labor. I do want to ensure that, especially after the war, we are open to those people who can really contribute and earn money. Yes, to give a reason for 8 million people to come back. Yes, this is very important. And they will come back, and we will restore and rebuild Ukraine. We will be very open to companies and, of course, we will welcome our people back

- Zelensky emphasized.

Recall 

In an interview, President Zelenskyy said it was important to inform Trump about the real situation with the war and Putin's intentions. He expressed hope that Trump would be able to end the war.

It is important for Trump to know everything that comes from Ukraine - Zelenskyy05.01.25, 22:47 • 23589 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising