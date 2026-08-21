Tax debts of individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine reached UAH 16.6 billion - infographic

In July of this year, 1.5 million individual entrepreneurs owed more than UAH 16.6 billion in taxes. At the same time, the number of individual entrepreneurs with tax debts increased 2.3-fold, and the amount of tax debt has grown since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Opendatabot.

Details

Some 1.5 million individual entrepreneurs have tax debts, while the total amount of unpaid taxes has reached UAH 16.6 billion. Since the beginning of the year, the number of individual entrepreneurs with debts has increased by 3%, although the amount of debt has decreased by UAH 300 million.

At the same time, the number of debtors increased by 840,000, while the amount of unpaid taxes grew by UAH 9.6 billion.

The largest number of entrepreneurs with tax debts is currently in Kyiv Oblast - 182,643 entrepreneurs. Their number increased 1.5-fold over the year. Odesa Oblast is in second place, with 119,470 individual entrepreneurs. Kharkiv Oblast rounds out the top three, with 101,496 debtors.

Individual entrepreneurs in Kyiv owed the largest amount in taxes - UAH 2.61 billion, or about 16% of the total amount of debt in Ukraine. It is followed by Odesa Oblast with UAH 1.6 billion and Kyiv Oblast with UAH 1.37 billion. Together, these three regions account for one-third of all tax debts owed by entrepreneurs.

The smallest average debt was recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast - about UAH 4,700 per entrepreneur. The largest was recorded in the capital, where each individual entrepreneur with a debt owes about UAH 28,000.

Reminder

Starting August 14, banks are tightening monitoring of new and inactive individual entrepreneurs by introducing transfer limits: up to UAH 600,000 for Group 1 and up to UAH 3 million for Groups 2–3.