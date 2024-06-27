$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 66009 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 74179 views

Taiwan warns citizens against traveling to China due to threat of execution

Kyiv • UNN

 18810 views

Taiwan warns its citizens against traveling to China because of Beijing's threats to execute "ardent" supporters of Taiwan's independence.

Taiwan warns citizens against traveling to China due to threat of execution

The Taiwanese government has raised warnings to its citizens about traveling to China, urging them not to go there unless absolutely necessary. This happened after Beijing threatened last week to execute those who are considered "ardent" supporters of Taiwan's independence. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Liang Wen-chi, spokesperson for the Taiwanese Mainland Affairs Council, said that the heightened travel warning also applies to the Chinese-administered cities of Hong Kong and Macau.

"If you don't need to go, then don't go," he said, clarifying that this is not a ban on visits, but rather a protection of Taiwanese citizens and a reminder of the risk.

Addendum

The publication notes that last week, China threatened to execute those who advocate Taiwan's independence, calling them separatists. The Chinese government has also vowed to prosecute people it considers Taiwanese separatists wherever they are, although Chinese courts have no jurisdiction in Taiwan and it is unclear how China can enforce any court decisions outside its borders.

As for whether China might seek extradition of Taiwanese abroad whom it accuses of separatism, Liang said developed countries would not cooperate with such a request, but it cannot be ruled out that "some countries will cooperate," he added, without naming any countries.

Taiwan does not seek war with China - Taiwanese Defense Minister6/17/24, 6:49 AM • 111518 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Reuters
Beijing
Hong Kong
Taiwan
China
