Taiwan does not seek war with China - Taiwanese Defense Minister
Kyiv • UNN
According to Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Ku, Taiwan's defense policy is aimed at protecting against potential Chinese conquest and avoiding military conflicts.
Taiwan's defense minister said that their security policy is aimed at protecting against a possible Chinese conquest and avoiding military conflicts. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
On Monday, Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Ku said that the island's security policy is aimed at protecting against potential conquest by China and avoiding military conflicts.
In recent years, tensions between democratic Taiwan and Communist Party-led China have increased significantly. Ku characterized China as a "regulator" that is increasing confrontation, but emphasized that Taiwan has never sought war.
It is clear that our strategy is defensive
China and Taiwan: a brief history of the "Asian Tigers" conflict and whether it will have an impact on Ukraine and the world27.05.24, 09:00 • 141116 views